Canberra Legend opens up Classic possibilities

James Ferguson looks to have a smart prospect on his hands after Canberra Legend advertised his talent with victory in the bet365 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket.

The son of Australia created a deep impression when winning at Newcastle on debut, but this was a marked step up in class for just his second racecourse appearance.

Settled in mid-division as Charlie Johnston’s Killybegs Warrior led the field along, he was one of four to pull away from the pack as the race began to develop inside the final quarter of a mile.

In fact it looked as if Kolsai would provide Roger Varian with back-to-back victories in the Listed contest as Canberra Legend got lost heading into the dip. But as he hit the rising ground, the 15-2 shot found top gear and was keeping on strongly to take down Kolsai deep inside the final furlong.

Owned by Bon Ho – who enjoyed plenty of success alongside the Kremlin Cottage handler with Deauville Legend last term – Canberra Legend holds Classic entries in both the Qipco 2000 Guineas and the Betfred Derby, with Paddy Power going 20-1 from 50s for the Epsom contest on June 4.

Although a next port of call is still to be decided, Ferguson hinted a return to the Rowley Mile on Coronation day may come too soon, with York’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes on May 18 an alternative option.

Ferguson said: “He was quite inexperienced coming into the race, so I was delighted with how professional he was when the gates opened. From that wide draw he had every opportunity to be a bit keen and free, but he settled into the race really well.

“I thought he was given a lovely ride and from the jockey’s actions it looked like Dan was pretty happy the whole way, so I’m absolutely thrilled.

“He always has a been a big type, but he did show his class at two. We all made a decision to leave him and let him develop over the winter and that run at Newcastle and today showed he does have the ability that he’d shown us at home.

We've got a lot of options ahead of us and it's very exciting to have a horse of this calibre

“I think he will definitely get further in time. Whether the Guineas is unlikely or not, I can’t say that without talking to the owner.

“He’s in the Guineas and the Dante. I think we have to see how he comes out of the race, the Guineas isn’t that far away. He looks like he wants further, but I have to talk to the owner first.

“We’ve got a lot of options ahead of us and it’s very exciting to have a horse of this calibre.”