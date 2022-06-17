Candleford too hot for Royal Ascot rivals
Tom Marquand opened his account for Royal Ascot 2022 as the long-absent Candleford ran away with the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.
Trained by William Haggas, the four-year-old had not been seen in competitive action since winning at Kempton in November, but was nevertheless prominent in the market at 11-2.
For a moment early in the straight it looked as though Kim Bailey’s Ajero had slipped the field, but Candleford joined him approaching the final furlong before rocketing clear.
The Queen’s 4-1 joint-favourite Just Fine never threatened to land a telling blow and was well beaten.
