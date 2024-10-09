Cannock Park to kick off chase career at Hexham

Cannock Park will make his chasing debut at Hexham on Saturday before heading to Cheltenham in November.

Paul Robson has pinpointed the two-and-a-half-mile Falcons Events Proudly Support Hexham Racecourse Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase for his six-year-old, who finished third in the Grade One Formby Novices’ Hurdle last season.

The Grade Two Arkle Trial at the Paddy Power meeting next month is his first target.

“Everyone who spoke to me last season about Cannock Park knows just how much I think of him,” said Robson.

“He had a really good first season over hurdles, but from as far back as this time last year I’ve been itching to get him over fences.

“The Arkle Trial is the race I’ve had in mind for him for a while, but I want to get a run into him for the experience first.

“I’d prefer the Hexham race to be over two miles, rather than two and a half, but I couldn’t find an alternative race in the programme book that would fit in timing-wise.

“We need to get through Saturday first, but the Arkle Trial is his first main target for the season.”

Robson has already been among the winners with Breizh River claiming a nice prize at Kelso last weekend and he is also Cheltenham-bound.

“Breizh River absolutely bounced out of his stable on Monday morning,” said Robson.

“He’s sound, bright and we’re all very happy with him.

“The Southam Chase (0-150) was the second race I planned for him when I started to map out his programme for the season.

“It means stepping up to two and a half miles, but I’ve thought for a while he might need to go out in trip sooner rather than later.

“I had a good chat with Sean (Quinlan) afterwards and he said Breizh River was pretty much in top gear from the first half-mile onwards at Kelso.

“His jumping was very good and kept him in it, so that gives me a lot of confidence that we can go to Cheltenham next.”