Cape Gentleman enjoying life in America after recovering from National injury

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon has expressed his delight that Cape Gentleman has settled in well to retirement in America.

Owned by Pierre Manigault, the seven-year-old was attempting to follow in the footsteps of Sergeant Murphy, who claimed Grand National glory for Manigault’s great uncle, Stephen ‘Laddie’ Sandford in 1923, when suffering a career-ending injury at Aintree in the spring.

Having struck into himself in between obstacles during the world’s most famous steeplechase, he was immediately transferred to Liverpool Equine Hospital where he began his recuperation, before returning to Hanlon’s County Carlow base to continue his recovery.

He has now headed to South Carolina for what is anticipated will be a long and happy retirement with his owner.

Hanlon said: “It’s brilliant because the man he has gone to in America, a lot of owners wouldn’t have done what he has done. He has minded him like a baby.

“We had him up until about 10 days ago and I want to thank the hospital in Liverpool for the job they did with the horse, they did a great job.

“We got him home about three weeks after the race and myself and all my staff at home, we minded him and have done a great job with him. We’re delighted to get him to America now where he will be retired.

“He’s out enjoying the sun now and that is very important and he’s having a ball. It’s great that Pierre put the money in to save the horse.”

Hanlon has been keen to document Cape Gentleman’s road to recovery via his stable’s social media channels over the past few months, believing it is crucial in combating any negative perceptions of both horse racing and the Grand National itself.

He added: “For that race (Grand National) it is important that these things happen and it is on us to highlight things like this because none of us want the race stopped.”