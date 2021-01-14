Captain Chaos bidding to go one place better in Classic Chase

Captain Chaos, runner-up in the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase 12 months ago, is among 13 horses declared for the staying event over three miles and five furlongs at Warwick on Saturday.

Dan Skelton’s charge was beaten 10 lengths by Kimberlite Candy in 2020, but got compensation when winning the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster in February.

Captain Chaos is not the only horse from last year’s Classic Chase returning to Warwick. Fergal O’Brien’s Petite Power, who was third, and the fifth home, the Ben Pauling-trained third Le Breuil, are again in opposition.

Walk In The Mill, a two-time Becher Chase winner for Robert Walford, bids to get back in the groove after falling in the same Aintree race in December.

The Hollow Ginge, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, tries again after unseating his rider in the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow last weekend.

Alan King’s Notachance, Storm Control from Kerry Lee’s stable, Oliver Greenall’s Late Romantic and Neil King’s Nearly Perfect have been in good winning form this term.

Next Destination will face just two rivals in the Grade Two McCoy Contractors Hampton Novices’ Chase.

The nine-year-old made a winning debut over fences at Newbury seven weeks ago on his second start for Paul Nicholls. Next Destination was previously with Willie Mullins, for whom he won two Grade One novice hurdles.

Taking him on are Colin Tizzard’s Fiddlerontheroof and Golan Fortune, trained by Phil Middleton.

Adrimel must give weight to all 11 rivals in the Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle.

The Tom Lacey-trained six-year-old has created a good impression with victories at Sandown and Haydock.

However, he takes on several promising sorts, including David Pipe’s Make Me A Believer, the Tizzard-trained Oscar Elite, Harry Fry’s Pure Bliss and Midnight River for the Skelton team.