Carla’s Way rocks at Newmarket to line up Breeders’ Cup bid

Carla’s Way could have booked a trip to the Breeders’ Cup after storming to victory in the Group Two Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes over seven furlongs at Newmarket.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s juvenile cruised past the trailblazing Spiritual between the final two furlongs and was always doing enough under a masterful James Doyle ride to stay clear of the fast-finishing Shuwari.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner was eighth in the Albany at Royal Ascot after a Doncaster debut win and then finished second to Darnation in the Prestige at Goodwood following a wind operation.

This was another big step in the right direction for the 7-2 winner and connections will now consider a trip to Santa Anita.

“She did it really well, I think the fractions early on were pretty strong so all credit to her for picking up well,” a delighted Simon Crisford told ITV Racing.

“I think she was slightly running on empty the last hundred yards, so that’s probably as far as she wants to go trip wise.

“I think the Filles’ Mile back here in two weeks might just be stretching her stamina too much, but a quick two-turn mile at the Breeders’ Cup in California might be OK, as this was a win-and-you’re-in race.”

On a potential Classic bid next year, Ed Crisford added: “Whether she will quite stay a mile I’m not sure. We will get this year out of the way and then think about next year and see how she is training over the winter before thinking of the 1000 Guineas.”

Shuwari (13-8 favourite) was two and a quarter lengths back in second, with Ylang Ylang staying on for third.

And while Carla’s Way is unlikely to go for the Fillies’ Mile, Shuwari could be back at Headquarters on October 13.

Trainer Ollie Sangster said: “I was very happy, and she ran great. I suppose the way the race panned out she had a lot to do but she stayed on well.

“It was just the way the race panned out, but she came home very strongly. We will see how the next week goes but we could think about coming back for the Fillies’ Mile.

“She had been off for 64 days and she will come on again so we will definitely think about the Fillies’ Mile.”