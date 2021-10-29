Carlisle objective for Ahoy Senor after Wetherby defection
Ahoy Senor is expected to make his debut over fences on Sunday after he was a late withdrawal at Wetherby on Friday due to the ground.
Trainer Lucinda Russell had entered the six-year-old – who was last seen beating Bravemansgame in the Grade One Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in April – for the bet365 Novices’ Chase at the West Yorkshire venue.
But while enough rain fell overnight to turn the ground good to soft, good in places, Russell felt conditions would not be suitable for her stable star’s chasing bow.
He is now set to run in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase on Sunday, although the winning point to pointer will be taking on more seasoned rivals in the likes of Fiddlerontheroof, Espoir De Romay and Silver Hallmark.
Russell said: “I walked the course and it’s good to soft, good in a couple of places and it’s not for him.
“Mighty Thunder will be fine on it tomorrow (in the Charlie Hall Chase), but it’s not for a soft ground horse.
“He’s declared for Carlisle and that’s the plan, provided he’s OK in the morning. It’s quite a high level, but I just want to get him started.”
