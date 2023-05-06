Caroline Street advertises Classic credentials at Naas

Caroline Street led home a Joseph O’Brien one-two in the Al Shira’aa Racing Irish EBF Blue Wind Stakes at Naas.

The winner was sent off at 11-2 under Dylan Browne McMonagle her seasonal bow, with the No Nay Never three-year-old racing at the back of the field before finding space down the middle of the track to throw down a challenge.

Lumiere Rock, her fast-finishing stablemate, joined her in the final half furlong under a penalty but could not pass her and was beaten by half a length.

“It was a great result, they are two very nice fillies,” said O’Brien.

“I thought Lumiere Rock, carrying a penalty, hit the line really well and she looks like she’s crying out for a mile and a half.

“I was quite impressed with Caroline Street. When Dylan asked for a bit of gas at the bottom of the straight, he was nearly taking her back then again when he was waiting for room.

“It was a lovely ride, he was cool. We were going a mile and a quarter and she’s a No Nay Never, so we were riding her patiently and he gave her a lovely, confident ride.”

When it was put to him she would get further, he added: “She potentially would.

“We might look at the Pretty Polly and we’ll have a look at the Irish 1,000 Guineas. There is the Saratoga Oaks in the autumn that would be a nice target for her, over a mile and a quarter, but she will have to go somewhere between now and then.

“She’s handled soft so I think she’s pretty versatile ground wise.”

Devious made light work of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden for Gavin Ryan and Donnacha O’Brien.

The Starspangledbanner two-year-old was making his debut and started as the 11-5 favourite for the contest, odds he justified with a convincing two-length success that could pave the way to Royal Ascot.

“He’s always worked like a fair one. He shouldn’t be that fast being that big and strong, I’d say he’s a proper one,” said O’Brien.

“I was thinking coming here today that we could look at the Coventry but showing the speed that he did, we could look at the Norfolk maybe instead.

“We have nothing that can take him off the bridle at home, he’s just natural.

“He’s got so much boot that the nice ground helps him, but he would get slower ground as well as he’s big and powerful.

“The two-year-olds are in good form and we’ve some nice older ones, so we’ve had a good start.”

Aidan O’Brien’s Johannes Brahms also made a winning debut under Seamie Heffernan in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race.

The Siyouni colt was the 5-6 favourite for the six-furlong contest and was a half-length winner.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “He’s a smashing colt, he’s got plenty of size about him and has a lot of class and speed.

“He showed a bit of greenness throughout, at home they haven’t been off the bridle, and the penny hasn’t dropped with this fella yet. There is a lot to like about him.

“Seamus thought he had plenty of gears for a horse his size and he cruises very well.

“We’ll try to get one more run into him before Ascot and he’s one to look forward to.”