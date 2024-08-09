Carrytheone raring to go in search of unique double

Carrytheone will have just 44 hours of preparation as he targets a quickfire ‘team competition’ double in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile at Ascot on Saturday.

Unfortunate not to be closer than fifth in the big handicap at Ascot on King George day, the Stuart Mizon-owned seven-year-old, who is trained by Michael Bell, was only in action on Thursday evening in the finale of the Racing League meeting at Chepstow.

The son of Lope De Vega timed his charge to perfection in the hands of Saffie Osborne, to get the verdict in a three-way photo with Rahmi and Streets Of Gold to claim the feature worth over £38,000 by a short head.

Carrytheone now swaps the red silks of Wales & The West for the yellow jacket of the Rest of the World team.

He is already in position at Ascot, after eating up and having a jog at Fitzroy House on Friday morning, to the delight of Bell.

“He did well in the circumstances,” said the Newmarket trainer, whose charge has been allotted the services of South African rider Rachel Venniker.

“I think he had good form on soft ground, so we were hopeful going into it and Saffie gave him a great ride and he bagged another decent prize.

“He ate up last night and he jogged up fine this morning, so he is now at Ascot waiting for tomorrow. It’s still the plan, he looks absolutely fine this morning, chilled and relaxed.

“Obviously, it’s a very quick turnaround, but given the prize-money on offer and the quality of the opposition, we feel it’s worth taking a chance.

“It’s not the norm to back up so quickly, but given the race seems to be full of a lot of horses on all-time highs (ratings), or not in the best of form, I think we are tempted to take our chance.”

Carrytheone promises to be in good hands with Venniker, who has broken new ground for female jockeys in South Africa, where she is the only professional female rider, having twice been crowned champion apprentice.

The 22-year-old’s boss is well known to British racegoers, as Michael Roberts rode a string of big-race winners, including the great Mtoto.

“I am stable rider for Michael Roberts, so it is brilliant to have an ex-champion jockey in Britain and South Africa as my guv’nor. He has all the wisdom in the world to pass down. I am always trying my best to apply the knowledge I pick up,” Venniker said.

“Michael has given me plenty of advice and I am sure I will be getting more now I have had a look at the track – a few tips about what to do and how to do it properly. Michael was an incredible jockey and is always trying to help me. I am sure it will pay off.

“It is an honour and privilege to be invited to ride in the Shergar Cup. I have been to the Saudi International Challenge, but to be invited to this is incredible. When I am not racing myself, I am always watching what is happening over here and I have seen quite a bit of the racing.

“The interest back home is massive. All the trainers I ride for and the owners in my main stable are super excited. I arrived on Sunday and this is my first time in the UK. I am very excited. I have been to London and done the touristy stuff and went to Newmarket to ride out for Mr (William) Haggas.

“It will be incredible to be riding in the first Shergar Cup with a 50-50 split of female and male jockeys and I am so proud to be part of it. It shows how much the sport is changing.”