Cartmel meeting set for earlier start
Monday’s meeting at Cartmel will start earlier than originally planned due to forecast high temperatures.
The seven-race jumps card was due to kick off at 2.05pm but will now start at 12pm, with the last race taking place at 3.15pm.
The British Horseracing Authority announced on Friday that five meetings across Monday and Tuesday had been called off after the Met Office issued a ‘red’ extreme heat warning
Cartmel is not located in the warning area, but the BHA said moving the race times was a “proactive step” and had been “taken as a precautionary measure to provide the most comfortable conditions for horses and people”.
