Caspian Prince kicks off 2021 campaign in Dubai Dash

Veteran sprinter Caspian Prince begins what is likely to be his final season in Meydan on Thursday.

Part-owned and trained by Mick Appleby, the speedster officially turned 12 this month but showed throughout 2020 he is far from a back number.

He has had 106 races, winning 21 times and is approaching the £1million mark in prize-money earned. He will be beginning a fifth Dubai campaign in the Dubai Dash, which unusually for him sees him carrying a good deal less than top-weight.

“He still seems in good order. He went out last week and if he’s in the sort of form he showed last year, he should give a good account,” said Appleby.

“It’s unusual for him not to be in a handicap with top-weight, hopefully he should go well.

“He’s got a big following – people like these sprinters, they can follow them year after year. I imagine this will be his last season, hopefully he can get a win and try to go out on a high.

“He’s won almost £1million and, sadly from my point of view, horses like him don’t come along very often.

“He broke a track record at Yarmouth last year and there still won’t be many as fast as he is over that first furlong.”

At the head of the weights is the former Roger Varian-trained Ekhtiyaar, who is now with Doug O’Neill, while Charlie Hills’ Equilateral and Charlie Appleby’s Lazuli also line up.