Castelfort shows his courage to score at Sandown

Jane Williams’ Castelfort was a gutsy winner of the betting.betfair.com “Introductory” Juvenile Hurdle at Sandown under David Noonan.

The three-year-old was second on debut last time out and went one better this time to prevail by a head as the 10-11 favourite.

Chasing Gold Racing Club own the horse and connections were delighted to see him fly the flag for their operation, as shares are still available.

Syndicate manager Tom Chadney said: “We have a maximum of 50 shares in the horse and there are still some available in him. We are thrilled, as we have had four seconds this season so far and this is our first winner of the season. Finishing second is great but nothing beats having a winner.

“We were hopeful coming here today, as he ran well at Chepstow, and we knew the ground wouldn’t bother him – but in these types of races, you never know what you are up against.

“I thought he would keep going all the way to the line as he is very tough. This is all a bit of a rehearsal, really. When he ran at Chepstow, he was very big over his hurdles and he will probably go chasing as a four-year-old, while he will stay a lot further than that.

“He has had two runs now and I imagine he won’t run for another couple of months as that was a hard race today, but we will have a chat with Jane and see what she says. We don’t over-race them at this age, as we want them to be there at nine years old.”

Dan Skelton’s Mount Tempest appreciated the application of blinkers when landing the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase at 11-2 under Harry Skelton.

The trainer said: “He has obviously got plenty of ability, but he is a little rascal as he probably only uses whatever he wants to.

“I don’t think the trip is the biggest problem, I think it is the application and obviously the blinkers have helped him.

“He will probably go to the Winter Million Festival at Lingfield, as there is either a novices’ handicap chase, or handicap chase, that is worth quite a bit.”

Suzy Smith and Gavin Sheehan shared success in the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase as Animal prevailed at 13-2.

The seven-year-old was second on his seasonal debut and capitalised on a relatively light handicap allocation to prevail by a convincing four and a half lengths in the three-mile event.

The trainer said: “I was really pleased with him. It has been quite a struggle finding races with him, but three miles here with the hill, we knew would play into his strengths a little bit. He had a nice weight today and both Gavin and Sean (Bowen) felt he could be a regional National type of horse.

“Gavin said it was almost happening a bit too quick down the back straight but then his stamina kicked in and he found himself there quite nicely and it was all over. I think this is probably as soft as he wants it.

“Gavin felt that a Midlands National could be a target for him. Some of those other Nationals are on ground which is a real slog.

“We will just enjoy this today and think about plans later on. He is a horse we have always thought a lot of, but he has just really switched off now in getting his act together.”

Classic Anthem finished strongly to take the concluding Betfair Racing Podcasts Novices’ Handicap Hurdle for Jim Boyle at 100-30.

Winning jockey Robbie Dunne said: “He has had his wind done since his last run and that has worked out well. He has ended up doing that well.

“When the ground was as testing as it is out there today, I just didn’t want to commit too soon – but I felt he was always going to get there.”