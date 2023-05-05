Castle Way in front but Appleby has Ascot not Epsom in mind

Castle Way got the Qipco Guineas meeting off to the perfect start for Charlie Appleby and William Buick with a dominant display in the Newmarket Stakes, in the process denying the King a winner.

Sent off the 7-1 apparent Appleby second-string with the James Doyle-ridden and eventual third Victory Dance the 7-2 favourite, Castle Way was handy throughout.

Buick kicked clear well over a furlong out and seemed to catch many of his rivals on the hop, with Victory Dance suddenly finding himself out of his ground.

Castle Way, a son of Almanzor, soon had the race won and it was left to Circle Of Fire, trained by Sir Michael Stoute in the royal colours on coronation weekend, to chase him home but he was beaten a length and three-quarters.

The race lost some of its interest before the start with Ed Walker’s Waipiro having to be withdrawn.

Just as the horses pulled up near the stalls, Forca Timao kicked out and caught Waipiro’s jockey Tom Marquand, who was deemed not fit enough to take the ride.

The winner was cut to 25-1 from 33s by Betfair for the St Leger.

Appleby said: “I don’t quite know why the market was the way it was, that’s not my business, but William has always loved Castle Way. He was sitting on the fence as to which horse he would like to ride, but he did say he’s always loved this horse and wanted to stick with him.

“I said to William before he went out to let him get on with it and use himself and he’ll stay further for sure.

“I’m very pleased with Victory Dance as well. It was his first time over that trip and on a more conventional track I think you’ll see further improvement.

“I would say Castle Way will go to Royal Ascot (King Edward VII Stakes). The only reason I didn’t put him into the Derby picture is because he went round Epsom as a two-year-old and got beat as a favourite. Admittedly the ground was soft, but Adam (Kirby) said he hated the track.

“He’s just one of those horses and a big unit. He’s tried and tested once on that track and I don’t really want to go back there again and potentially lose the horse.”

The King and Queen Consort’s racing manager John Warren said of Circle Of Fire: “I simply have no idea whether the King would be able to watch this live, but the good thing is the King and the Queen Consort are loving their involvement with the horses, which is tremendous.

“No doubt they’ll be watching the video when they can cram it in and Circle Of Fire is a lovely horse in the making.

“I get feedback all the time of how important the royal patronage is to racing. The King takes it seriously and understands the bigger picture of everything he does.

“I don’t think the racing is just for him to enjoy his horses alone, I think knowing the effect the royal patronage has doesn’t get lost on the King or the Queen Consort.

“In racing we’re lucky enough to have two members of the royal family keen, so hopefully we can get lucky with a few horses for them to make it even more enjoyable.”