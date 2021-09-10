Caturra’s late charge claims Flying Childers

Caturra challenged late to win the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:33pm, Fri 10 Sep 2021
Caturra came from the clouds to claim top honours in the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster

Successful in a novice event at Bath and the Listed Rose Bowl at Newbury earlier in the season, Clive Cox’s juvenile was last seen filling the runner-up spot behind the re-opposing Attagirl at York.

The son of Mehmas was a 7-1 shot for this Group Two assignment, with much of the pre-race attention focusing on the Richard Hannon-trained Armor – who was dropping in distance and class after finishing fourth in the Prix Morny.

The market leader looked slightly outpaced at halfway, but picked up well in the final furlong to grab the lead under Ryan Moore.

Unfortunately for favourite backers, however, Caturra came from even further back in the hands of Adam Kirby – displaying a brilliant finishing kick to get up and beat Armor by a neck.

