Caviar hits Newmarket Heights for Karl Burke

Karl Burke warmed up for a huge weekend at Newmarket by saddling Caviar Heights to win the Listed William Hill Newmarket Stakes on Friday.

The Spigot Lodge handler has a nerve-wracking few days in store as the highly-talented 2000 Guineas contender Night Raider and Qipco 1000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel seek Classic honours on the Rowley Mile.

However, he could have unearthed another contender for the year’s big races, with Caviar Heights cut to 33-1 from 100-1 by Paddy Power for the Betfred Derby after his decisive success in the hands of Clifford Lee.

Third in the Feilden Stakes last month, he improved for that course experience and travelled best of all as the 7-1 shot sailed to a four-length success over Burradon Stakes runner-up Sayedaty Sadaty.

“He’s been in great form and was crying out for this step up in trip,” said Burke.

“Sheikh Obaid (owner) wanted to go a mile and a half but I thought he was quick enough for this trip and he probably will stay further (in the future).

“I wasn’t disappointed with the Feilden, it his first run for us and he was with Andrew Balding last year. Andrew really liked him and when he arrived to us, Andrew said he thought he was a Listed class horse and he was right.

“He’s definitely come on for that first start in the Feilden, as most horses do, but he was working well going into that race and we were delighted with the result.

“He was relishing a step up in trip and the extra furlong here and Clifford said he will stay further, he struggled to pull him up.

“He’s a lovely horse and a great character with a great constitution – all he does is eat, drink and sleep.”

Caviar Heights holds an entry in the Dante Stakes and Burke added: “I’m not sure where we go next and I will speak to Sheikh Obaid and make a plan.

“He is in the Dante and I’m not sure Sheikh Obaid will let me, but I would love to run him at York.

“The Dante comes quick and I know Sheikh Obaid does not like to run them back too quick, but he has such a tough constitution and there’s not much travelling for him to York, so we’ll see.

“I would have the Derby in mind but I will have to again speak to the owner and see what he wants to do.”