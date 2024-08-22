Celandine secures Lowther Stakes honours

Celandine dug deep to secure a front-running victory in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York.

Sent off a 13-2 shot for trainer Ed Walker and jockey Tom Marquand, Celandine was reverting to fillies-only company having taken third in the Prix Robert Papin and fourth in the Molecomb Stakes on her two most recent starts.

She broke sharply for Marquand who was happy to bowl along in front and had left a little up his sleeve as Celandine repelled all challengers in the six-furlong contest.

Time For Sandals made a late bid for glory in the final half-furlong, but Celandine just edged victory by a neck with Queen Mary Stakes winner Leovanni a further length and a half back in third and favourite Heavens Gate in fourth.

Betfair make the winner, who is a daughter of Kingman, an 8-1 chance from 16s for the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket next month.

A jubilant Walker said: “I haven’t had a buzz like that for a long time, I don’t know why but it really got me.

“I really fancied her at Goodwood when she kind of disappointed, she disappointed in France too and I stupidly took on the colts at Goodwood hunting for fast ground when I was probably over-thinking it a bit too much.

“That was very special, the way she does it, she’s so tough. I think she got a bit lonely at Goodwood, we had to use a lot of gas early over five down that hill, drawn out on a wing whereas today she was in amongst it and surged forward.

“She’s very quick, very tough, very genuine and Tom gets on brilliantly with her. She’s cool.”

He added: “She’s properly quick, an out-and-out sprinter. I got my leg pulled for putting her in the Moyglare, but the Lowther will do!

“I guess the Cheveley Park and then the Breeders’ Cup has got to be the plan.”

Of the runner-up, trainer Harry Eustace said: “I’m delighted and I think it was probably a lack of experience that’s made the difference.

“I think she’s very much a filly for next year, but we’ve managed to get every target that we were aiming for and that is down to her really.

“She might run once more (this year), I’m not sure where or in what. She qualifies for the Tattersalls Ireland sales race (at Newmarket on September 15), but there are black-type races out there too, so we’ll just have to have a think where we go.

“She saw the trip out very well, but it is an easy six furlongs and I couldn’t tell you if she’s going to strengthen up and this will be her trip next year or not. She’s bred to be a sprinter and we’ll certainly stick to six for her next run and see what happens next year.”