Celebration time for Murphy as Lord Massusus bounces back
Lord Massusus relished the drop back to a mile to land another big prize in the Colm McLoughlin Celebration Stakes at the Curragh.
A Group Three winner and flagbearer for trainer Joseph Murphy, the four-year-old struggled to make his presence felt in his two most recent outings up at 10 furlongs.
However, back down to a mile, he travelled supremely in the hands of Gary Carroll and gave both weight and a beating to his rivals, surging clear in the closing stages to scoop Listed honours at odds of 10-1.
“We were on a recovery mission, we were so disappointed the last day after the Group One (Tattersalls Gold Cup). We were thinking where did we go wrong, but it was just one of those things,” said Murphy.
“Even during the week his work wasn’t exciting, but sometimes that can be a good thing, Swamp Fox was the very same.
“It’s a wonderful occasion and we’re back in business, where he should be, and I think he’s a nice horse going forward.
