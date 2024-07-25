Celestial Orbit looks out of this world in Star Stakes

Celestial Orbit gave Ollie Sangster back-to-back victories in the European Bloodstock News EBF Star Stakes with an impressive display at Sandown.

Sangster registered the biggest success of his career when currently-sidelined stable star Shuwari got the better of Fallen Angel and Soprano in this race 12 months ago and returned to repeat the feat with this smart daughter of No Nay Never.

Much improved when getting off the mark at the second attempt at Haydock earlier this month, the youngster took another step forward in this Listed contest.

Ridden with supreme confidence by Jamie Spencer, tracking the big-race favourite Flaming Stone, 9-1 chance Celestial Orbit worked her way into contention travelling smoothly as that rival began to falter before galloping on powerfully to score by two and a quarter lengths.

She was handed a quote of 33-1 for next year’s 1000 Guineas by Paddy Power but in more immediate thoughts is a step up to group company, with Goodwood’s William Hill Prestige Fillies’ Stakes an option at the end of August.

Sangster said: “I’m delighted and she’s a lovely, well-bred filly who is very straightforward to train. She’s taken a large step forward from Haydock and hopefully she can keep progressing.

“Jamie gave her a lovely ride and rode her very confidently, tracking William Buick on the Juddmonte filly. He looked comfortable all the way up the straight really. She did it really well and showed a nice turn of foot to put the race to bed and hopefully there is more to come.

“I would say she would stay at seven furlongs for now. Her half-brother Nayef Road was a very good stayer – albeit by Galileo – and I suppose she will probably go up in trip at some point and maybe later in the year.

“In a month’s time, you have got a race like the Prestige at Goodwood, which is a Group Three, and then you have the May Hill at Doncaster over a mile. So, there’s some nice fillies-only options and we will keep her with the fillies and see how she can progress for the rest of the year.”

David Loughnane’s 66-1 outsider Anshoda, a 33-1 scorer at Lingfield on her debut, kept on to secure second place ahead of 6-4 market leader Flaming Stone.