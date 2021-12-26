Chacun Pour Soi seeking Leopardstown redemption

Chacun Pour Soi bids to put a disappointing reappearance behind him when he lines up for the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown on Monday

The five-time Grade One was all the rage for the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, but the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old did not jump with his usual fluency and the writing was on the wall for his followers from some way out.

Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, reports all to be well for his latest top-level assignment in a race he won 12 months ago – putting Sandown down to an ‘off-day’.

“He was sore for a few days after the Tingle Creek. He’s been fine since then,” he said.

Chacun Pour Soi in full flight at Punchestown (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

“We’re very happy with him and we expect him to get back to his best. We’ll forgive him one off-day. He hasn’t had many off-days so I think we’ll forgive him that.

“This race seems to suit him well.”

Chacun Pour Soi faces just three rivals – but much attention will surround Henry de Bromhead’s Envoi Allen.

While his superstar status may be starting to wane, it will be fascinating to see if a return to the minimum trip proves to his liking.

Battleoverdoyen (Gordon Elliott) runs for the first time since winning at Galway in July, with Hilly Way Chase third Sizing Pottsie (Jessica Harrington) completing the quarter.

There is further Grade One action on the card in the shape of the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle.

Mullins has three runners, headed by Grangee, a smart bumper performer who impressed on her jumping debut at Fairyhouse. Arctic Warrior and Farout also represent the Closutton yard.

Grangee winning at Punchestown (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

Of Grangee, Mullins junior said: “She’s got good course form. She won here at the Dublin Racing Festival (in February) and the way she hurdled in Fairyhouse, it looked she could be a serious hurdler which would make her a serious contender.

“Farout will love the ground. He hurdled much slicker in Fairyhouse and ran well. We think he’s maybe better than his Fairyhouse run. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him involved.

“Arctic Warrior is kind of his own worst enemy. He’s not easy to ride. He’s a little bit difficult at home. He has the ability, but harnessing it in the right direction is the difficult part.”

De Bromhead’s Largy Debut, who shocked the long odds-on Kilcruit at Cork, and the Elliott-trained Mighty Potter are the market rivals to Grangee.