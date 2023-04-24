Chaldean none the worse for Newbury and on course for Newmarket
Chaldean is still on course for the Qipco 2000 Guineas despite his unfortunate mishap when unseating Frankie Dettori coming out of the stalls at Newbury on Saturday.
The Frankel colt was a warm favourite to emulate his sire, who won the Greenham Stakes in 2011 on his way to success in the first Classic of the season at Newmarket.
However, he received a bump from Streets Of Gold when leaving the starting gates. Dettori lost an iron as a result and as Chaldean veered left, his rider was left on the turf.
The riderless Chaldean, who had won his four previous starts, enjoyed himself out in front in the seven-furlong contest, which was eventually won by Isaac Shelby.
Bookmakers kept the Juddmonte-owned Chaldean at a general 5-1 for the Guineas on May 6, and trainer Andrew Balding reported he has taken his unfortunate mishap well.
“He’s fine,” said the Kingsclere handler. “None the worse for his little saunter down the track. He had a great time, hardly lost any weight.
“It was an unconventional dress rehearsal, but there we are – it is what it is.”
