Chaldean to prep for 2000 Guineas bid in Greenham

Leading 2000 Guineas contender Chaldean will tune up for his tilt at the opening Classic of the season in the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes next month.

Andrew Balding’s son of Frankel is the general third-favourite behind the Aidan O’Brien-trained pair of Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear for the Newmarket showpiece (May 6) on the back of an impeccable juvenile season.

Although only fifth at Newbury on debut, he soon returned to the Berkshire track to set the record straight before picking up a further three victories at two – ending the year by claiming Group One honours on the Rowley Mile in the Dewhurst Stakes in October.

It will again be Newbury where Chaldean starts his campaign and owners Juddmonte will be hoping the super-talented colt can uphold their fine record in the seven-furlong Group Three having seen both the imperious Frankel (2011) and Kingman (2014) taste success in the renowned Guineas trial in recent times.

“I spoke to Andrew (Balding) this morning and he was very happy with him,” said Barry Mahon, Juddmonte’s racing manager.

“He said he worked nicely on Saturday and all being well he is set to take his place in the Greenham and then we will see where we go from there.”

Chaldean was ridden by Frankie Dettori in his final two starts of last season and the Italian will be given the opportunity to maintain the duo’s unbeaten partnership if returning from his winter spell in California in time for one final crack at the Rowley Mile’s early-season feature.

“If Frankie comes back from America in time then he will ride him,” continued Mahon.

“When we were all in the parade ring after the Dewhurst we sort of made that agreement and the Abdullah family are happy to stick by it. So as long as he doesn’t get a ride in the Kentucky Derby, I’m sure he will be back to ride him.

“It would be great as he has been such a phenomenal man for the sport. He’s been one of the best jockeys in the world for the past 20 years so it would be great to see him going out on a high and getting a few Group One winners during his last summer.”

Sir Michael Stoute’s Nostrum is another high-class prospect in the famous pink and green silks of Juddmonte for connections to get excited about as the Flat turf season draws ever near.

Only seen three times last term, the Kingman colt was a taking winner of the Tattersalls Stakes over the 2000 Guineas course and distance in September before his inexperience cost him when third behind Chaldean over a furlong less in the Dewhurst.

The likeable bay holds entries in the Newmarket, Irish and French Guineas and Mahon suggest he could make his reappearance in one of those, sure to be, red-hot assignments.

“Michael is very happy with Nostrum, he’s ticking along nicely,” added Mahon.

“He hasn’t really set any targets for him yet and I don’t think he will run in a trial. He could go straight to a Guineas, but we haven’t decided which one yet.”