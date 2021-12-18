18 December 2021

Champ holds off Thyme Hill to take Long Walk title

By NewsChain Sport
18 December 2021

Champ made a remarkable return to the smaller obstacles to win the Grade One Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot

The nine-year-old, trained by Nicky Henderson, was last seen being pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup – but showed he retained all his ability when outpointing Thyme Hill and Paisley Park in the extended three-mile showpiece.

The 4-1 chance was pulling double before the home turn with two flights left to jump and had to find extra in the closing stages as Thyme Hill put in a serious challenge.

But Jonjo O’Neill Jnr – recording a landmark first Grade One victory of his career – kept the JP McManus-owned gelding up to his work to prevail by a length and three-quarters.

Thyme Hill was runner-up for the second year running, although he reversed placings from 2020 with Paisley Park, who was three and a half lengths away in third on this occasion. Thomas Darby was fourth.

It was a bittersweet success for Henderson as he had to withdraw ante-post favourite Buzz on the eve of the race as the horse suffered a serious injury.

Champ was cut to 5-1 from 10-1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair.

