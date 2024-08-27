Champion Stakes high on the list of targets for Calandagan

Connections are favouring the Qipco Champion Stakes for Calandagan after his valiant second to a “true champion” in the Juddmonte International at York.

The Francis-Henri Graffard-trained bay has had a superb season so far, scoring a Group-race hat-trick that began with success in the Prix Noailles and led to victories in the Prix Hocquart and then the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The latter run was a brilliant six-length triumph and booked the gelding’s place in the Juddmonte International at York last week for a first test at Group One level for owner-breeder the Aga Khan.

There he was a 13-2 chance under Stephane Pasquier when stepping down in trip, and though left in mid-division by the fast early pace the three-year-old was always travelling well as City Of Troy made the running.

On the turn for home Calandagan began to progress on the outside and in the straight he showed a very smart turn of foot to pass the majority of the field and give chase to the leader.

City Of Troy held on to a one-length win with Calandagan behind him, and the third-placed Ghostwriter was a further three and a half lengths back as the first two home broke the track record set by the great Sea The Stars in 2009.

Options for Calandagan’s next outing are narrowed down by the fact that he is a gelding and therefore not eligible for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with connections currently favouring Ascot in October instead.

“He came out of the race really well, I am very pleased to see how he took that race – even better than the race at Ascot,” said Graffard.

“We dropped back in distance so it was hard to get closer to the pace, but he finished really strongly and he was beaten by a true champion so we were very pleased with his run.

“We haven’t made a decision yet, but at the moment we are leaning towards the Champion Stakes at Ascot for his next run.”

There will be suitable races overseas once the European season reaches an end, but it is yet to be decided whether Calandagan will stay in action that long or will be wound down for a winter break before returning next year.

Graffard added: “He has opportunities abroad, but it depends if we decide to wait for next year or if we keep going this season, that will be decided with the owner.”