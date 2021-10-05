Champions Sprint enters reckoning for Mo Celita

Adrian Nicholls is considering one more run this season for his rags-to-riches filly Mo Celita following her fine effort in defeat in the Prix de l’Abbaye.

The three-year-old filly won a seller at Leicester on her first run for Nicholls in April – and has not stopped progressing since.

That was the first of five straight wins, and she has subsequently won at Listed level in France before her undoubted career-best in Sunday’s Group One when fourth to A Case Of You at ParisLongchamp.

“She ran a blinder. I’m as proud as punch of her,” said Nicholls.

“Obviously there were Group One winners all around her, and you can’t ask for much else.

“I’m delighted, she keeps improving. She’s proven she can mix it with them. They were pretty much the best there is on offer, so it was great.”

As for the rest of the season, the North Yorkshire trainer said: “There’s a possibility of a race in France (Group Three Prix De Seine-Et-Oise over six furlongs at Chantilly) at the end of October.

“The owners were (also) keen to maybe have a look at Champions Day and the Sprint. It’s not definite. She would have to be supplemented, but the filly will tell us.”

That Ascot assignment on October 16 would mean a move back up to six furlongs – a distance over which she is a five-time winner.

It has all been a whirlwind for her this year

“She is effective over five, but I think six furlongs is her trip,” added Nicholls, who is already looking forward to Mo Celita’s four-year-old campaign.

“I think next year she will be a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

“She’s coming up the ranks quickly.

“It has all been a whirlwind for her this year. Next year we will be able to plan a bit more strategically. Obviously we didn’t know she was going to be as good as she has been.

“For a little yard like us, it’s unbelievable. With the sales coming up, you need to put yourself in the shop window.”