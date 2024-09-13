Chancellor hoping to cash in with Champagne celebration

Chancellor is aiming to make it three out of three at Doncaster in the Betfred Champagne Stakes on Saturday.

John and Thady Gosden’s juvenile has only met with one defeat, when running too free at Ascot in a Listed race, form which has been subsequently franked.

To get back on track he dropped into calmer waters back on Town Moor, where he had made a winning debut in July, easily beating Brave Mission, who has come out and won since.

“Obviously I’m really looking forward to riding him again as his last two races the form has worked out great,” said his regular rider Robert Havlin.

“It was possibly a step too far, too soon on his second run, but dropped back into a novice last time he won and the second came out and bolted up last week.

“He seems to have taken a step forward since his run and I’m really looking forward to it. The only possible downside is he wouldn’t want the ground too quick.

“The two who beat him at Ascot are both racing in Canada this weekend, so you can only take positives from his form. He’s a class horse and he’s got ability. I rode him Thursday morning and he seems to have stepped forward again.”

Chancellor is by Frankel out of the Cheveley Park Stud Breeders’ Cup winner Queen’s Trust, and their manager director Chris Richardson said: “He likes Doncaster so it makes sense to go back there.

This has always been the plan for him

“We will learn a bit more about him, sadly Ascot it didn’t quite happen for him, the saddling enclosure and the fact he was right in the mix of things slightly overwhelmed him.

“This has always been the plan for him.”

Righthere Rightnow created a very favourable impression when winning on his Newmarket debut by five lengths for Richard Spencer.

“He’s in good form and I think he has taken a step forward from his debut win and hopefully he can run well,” said Spencer.

“He’s got a great mind and everything he has done at home has pleased us. We thought he could run a big race at Newmarket on debut, but most of ours would go away for a racecourse gallop before they step on the racecourse proper and he hadn’t had that experience.

“We knew whatever he did on the day he would improve on as it was his first day at school and to do what he did was really pleasing for us knowing there would be improvement to come.

“It’s going to be a warm contest, but hopefully he can run well and fingers crossed we get a bit of luck.”

George Scott’s Bay City Roller is unbeaten in two outings, looking a smart prospect.

“We were keen to get a little bit more experience into him before he stepped into this company which he got at Chelmsford and we’re also pleased to see a little bit of rain we’ve had at the start of the week,” said Scott.

“I’ve been very happy with the way he has been training, he deserves his shot in a race like this. It will probably be a little bit tactical, but he’s very uncomplicated and I will leave it up to Callum (Shepherd) on the day. I’m really looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

“We’ve liked him ever since he started in faster work and even though Saturday is a big day for him, I have every confidence he is going to be a nice horse moving forwards.”

Aidan O’Brien runs two, Aftermath and Monumental, with Hugo Palmer’s Vintage Stakes runner-up Wolf Of Badenoch another with strong claims.