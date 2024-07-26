Chancellor looking to profit in Pat Eddery Stakes

Chancellor has the chance to take high-rank in the juvenile division when he takes part in a red-hot Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, he was sent to Doncaster for his debut, where he effortlessly overcame a slow start to breeze into contention a furlong from home before surging clear of his rivals in the closing stages.

It was a performance that has connections purring with excitement ahead of the colt’s step up to Listed level, as he also stretches out to seven furlongs, with Robert Havlin in the saddle once again.

“He was pretty impressive as we saw at Doncaster and we were thrilled that he transmitted a bit of what we saw on the gallops to the racecourse,” said Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud.

“Everyone seems happy and this looks like a good next opportunity for him and it is exciting to have a colt with a bit of potential I think.

“He seems in great order and John and Thady seem very happy with him. It’s nice that Robert Havlin can retain the ride and we can continue that association.”

Those sentiments we’re echoed by Chancellor’s Clarehaven training team, with Thady Gosden pleased with what he has seen at home since his charge’s winning bow on Town Moor.

He said: “He won smartly at Doncaster first time out, he won in impressive style over six and can get further.

“He came out of Doncaster well, he’s mentally come forward for the run and he’s been in good order since.”

Sometimes in life things happen for a reason and with the son of Kingman – who is out of Cheveley Park’s own Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Queen’s Trust – attracting little attention when sent to the sales, Chancellor’s owners are making the most of the opportunity to race the high-class prospect in there own famous red, white and blue colours.

“It’s funny, we normally have fillies, but it just so happened that last year when we took him to the sales people weren’t receptive to him for various reasons,” continued Richardson.

“We took a view that we would give him a chance and he’s a nice individual out of a proper mare who was hugely talented, let’s hope he’s exciting.”

Chief amongst Chancellor’s dangers is a fellow impressive winner in South Yorkshire, Andrew Balding’s New Century.

Another to bring a top-quality pedigree to the table, he is a son of connections’ 2000 Guineas hero Kameko and a half-brother to a Group Three winner.

The form of his comfortable Doncaster triumph was given a boost when the third, Field Of Gold, bolted up at Newmarket recently and his jockey Oisin Murphy is confident he will be thereabouts once again at the finish.

“He’s a lovely horse and he’s been perfect since Doncaster,” said Murphy.

“He’s probably not as fast as his sire, on his pedigree he’s bred to get a mile and a quarter anyway, and that may be the direction he may go in as a three-year-old.

“The Juddmonte horse (Field Of Gold) he beat at Doncaster won at Newmarket and New Century is a lovely type. Whether he is quite as fast as Al Qudra or something else is another thing.

“I think he deserves his chance at this level and I expect him to be finishing the race well.”

New Century is owned by Qatar Racing and their racing manager David Redver is already plotting big things for the youngster as he attempts to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious sire.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “Andrew and Oisin are incredibly sweet on the horse. He’s got a similar career mapped out to his father and we’re taking a swing at the Pat Eddery because otherwise he’s got five weeks until the Solario and he’s bouncing out of his skin, according to Andrew.

“He does take on some promising looking horse – I was rather alarmed how easily Chancellor won for the Gosden team at Doncaster. But it’s a Listed race for two-year-olds at this time of year and it’s hard to find an easy one over seven furlongs.”

New Century finished behind Charlie Appleby’s Al Qudra at Lingfield on debut and the speedy son of No Nay Never brings experience to the table and adds further spice to the mix following his close-up fifth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“Al Qudra brings experience into the Pat Eddery Stakes and I think the step up to seven furlongs can hopefully produce more improvement,” the Moulton Paddocks handler told www.godolphin.com.

“It was a solid effort in the Coventry Stakes and he looks a leading contender with this step up in distance.”

Sylvester Kirk’s Brian and Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole’s Sandown winner Dividend also take part in an intriguing contest.