Change in direction planned for Flooring Porter

Flooring Porter will return to racing left-handed at Leopardstown over the Christmas period, with Gavin Cromwell retaining faith that he can repeat his top-level hurdling exploits over fences.

The dual-Stayers’ Hurdle hero made a brilliant start to his chasing career when beating subsequent Listed scorer Broadway Boy at Cheltenham in October, but could only finish third when continuing his education in Punchestown’s Florida Pearl Novice Chase.

That was the first time Flooring Porter had raced right-handed in over two years and, after interference from loose horse Churchstonewarrior saw him veer left for the majority of that contest, Cromwell is keen to quickly revert to racing the other way round.

He is now poised to run in Dublin on December 29 in the Grade One Neville Hotels Novice Chase, as his handler continues to aim high with one of his stable stars.

Cromwell said: “The loose horse messed it all up for us, but he started off in a nice position and in a nice rhythm.

“He jumped the first four fences fine and then the loose horse upset him, which kind of put told to his chances.

He'll be back going left-handed, which is a big thing, really

“I think he actually ran an OK race considering everything which happened in the race and he came home safe and sound, so we’re happy with that.

“He’s entered in the Grade One (at Christmas) and we’ll more than likely go there.

“He’ll be back going left-handed, which is a big thing, really. He’s clearly better that way and I wouldn’t be ruling it (right-handed) out again, but for the moment we’ll definitely be sticking to left-handed.”