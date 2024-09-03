Channon excited at what the future might hold for Sarab Star

Jack Channon will consider several big-race options for Sarab Star following his successful debut at Leicester last week.

The son of Zoustar was an odds-on favourite for his racecourse introduction and despite showing signs of greenness, lunged late to get the job done by a short head.

The victory came as no surprise to his trainer, who will look to raise the youngster’s sights before the season is out.

Sarab Star is entered in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury and both the Juddmonte Middle Park and the Native Trail’s Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Channon said: “He’s always been a nice horse. I’ve no idea why he was that short (in the betting), I certainly wouldn’t be backing him at that price, but he’s a nice horse and ran as expected.

“He’s a big horse and I expected him to be green and he was, but he just showed a bit of class to pull it out the fire in the end.

“He seems to have come out of the race really well and hopefully it’s onwards and upwards, but whatever he does this year I think he’ll be a better horse next year.”

When asked whether he would consider Group-race options before the season is out, Channon added: “We might have a little look, he’ll obviously have to do a bit before those big ones at the back end, but the problem is the entries come so early.

“There’s a lot of horses in there that probably shouldn’t be and that may include us as well, but if you’re not in you can’t get in later on unless you’ve got a small fortune (to supplement), so you’ve got to make those entries.”

Sarab Star carries the familiar colours of prominent owner Jaber Abdullah, for whom Channon’s father Mick trained several top-class horses including the unbeaten Queen’s Logic and three-time Arc runner-up Youmzain.

Channon said: “I haven’t spoken to Jaber about it yet. We do have the Mill Reef in a couple of weeks’ time if we wanted to go a bit loftier, or we could look for another novice. All options are open.

“It’s awesome to have those colours back in the yard and hopefully to have a good one as well.”