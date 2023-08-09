Channon keen to find Caernarfon an opportunity for deserved victory

Caernarfon will have her sights slightly lowered for her next outing following her game effort in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Although only fifth on the Sussex Downs, Jack Channon’s Oaks third was beaten just two-and-three-quarter lengths in a muddling renewal of the 10-furlong Group One.

The contest was run at a steady pace before turning into a dash for the line as Roger Varian’s Al Husn proved best placed to grab the honours and although proud of his filly for once again proving herself worthy of a place at the top table, Channon was left to rue the way the race was run.

He said: “It was a mess of a race. Ryan (Moore, aboard Above The Curve) has walked round, controlled the race and then they have sprinted and us, the French filly (Blue Rose Cen) and Nashwa had no chance from where we were.

“Nashwa has picked up well and our filly has picked up as well all the way to the line. They took two lengths out of her and never got further away, she’s been beaten just over two and a half lengths.

“She ran an absolute cracker, but the race certainly wasn’t run anywhere near what we would have liked to suit her. We’re not the only one, it was the same scenario for Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa. I couldn’t be happier with her performance.”

Caernarfon could now get her passport stamped as the West Ilsley handler eyes securing the confidence-boosting success her consistent efforts this season have deserved.

She has options at both the Curragh and Deauville, as Channon prepares to drop the filly back to Group Two or Group Three level over the coming weeks.

He continued: “I honestly believe she is quite a flexible filly and I wouldn’t hesitate going a mile and a half or a mile and a quarter with her, it will be just where the best race for her fits from now.

“She’s proven she is capable of mixing it with the best Group One fillies, but hasn’t been quite capable of winning one just yet. I do believe she will eventually win one, where and when that will be I don’t know, but we’re trying to get her head in front now.

“There is no such thing as an easy Group race, but we will probably drop down a grade or two now and just try to find a race to win before we step back up again.

“She’s in the Snow Fairy Stakes at the Curragh (August 26), she’s also in the Prix de Alex Head which used to be the Prix de la Nonette at Deauville on August 20 and she’s also in the Blandford (Curragh, September 10) albeit that’s a few weeks later.

“I’ve got three races in mind over a three-week period and whenever I feel she is ready to rock and roll again we might have a go at one of those.”

Channon is also looking forward to the return of Gather Ye Rosebuds who created a taking impression on debut at Newbury before disappointing in the Musidora when upped in class for her second start.

She is reported to have thrived over the summer months and with the summer rainfall making conditions soft throughout the country, could have her optimum ground when next sighted on track.

“I couldn’t be happier with her and she has put on something like 30 kilos since the Musidora,” added the handler.

“All she has done is improve physically all through the summer and with her wanting a bit of juice in the ground we felt there was no point in battering her head against the quick ground in the summer.

“Obviously that meant we were a bit on the back foot when the soft ground has come around now, but she’s probably a couple of weeks away from running again with a view to having probably two runs at this back-end and then putting her away for a four-year-old campaign.

“She’s a massive filly with a big engine and I’m not going to rush her.”