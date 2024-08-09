Channon now sure Caernarfon is best suited by mile trip

Last year’s Oaks third Caernarfon continues to forge her new career at a mile when she heads to Haydock for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Dick Hern Stakes on Saturday.

A standout performer for Jack Channon since taking over the licence from his father Mick at the family’s West Ilsley Stables, the daughter of Cityscape was tried over further as a three-year-old, most notably picking up the bronze medal behind Soul Sister at Epsom last summer.

However, with revised thoughts that a mile may be her optimum trip, connections have changed tack of late, successfully dropping back in distance to claim the Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract on her penultimate start, where she was tasting her first success since her juvenile days.

“She won over a mile at Pontefract really well and if the ground could be good for her, it would be ideal,” said Channon.

“She ran a cracker over in Ireland last time and it was probably just a furlong too far for her that day and she got a little bit tired.

“That being said, she ran another great race and finished third and got some more black type. She has to carry a bit of a penalty but she goes to Haydock with a very good form chance.”

Having seen the petrol tank flash red when stretched out to nine furlongs for the Curragh’s Meadow Court Stakes last month, she is now back down to a mile once again and a distance Channon feels is what is required to see Caernarfon at her very best.

The handler added: “I think a mile is her trip now and she certainly had every chance to go and win that race in Ireland and Ronan (Whelan) felt she just ran out of gas the last 100 yards.

“She won over a mile at Pontefract and that’s what we’re going off, but I think that is her trip and a trip she is bred to get.

“We stretched her at three and had some success doing that, but now a mile looks about right for her.”

Caernarfon will have to concede 10lb to Ralph Beckett’s Indelible, with the Juddmonte-owned filly seeking a first stakes success having made two creditable efforts on the big stage the last twice.

Fourth in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot, she was then second to Spiritual on unsuitable ground in Sandown’s Coral Distaff, with connections relishing the prospect of a sounder surface in the north west.

“She’s a lovely filly and she ran a good race on her last start when the ground was on the soft side, which wouldn’t have been ideal,” said Barry Mahon, Juddmonte’s European racing manager.

“I think the return to faster ground will suit her and the form of the last race at Sandown looks solid, so hopefully she can run well and become a stakes winner on Saturday and then progress over the rest of the season.”

John and Thady Gosden’s Strutting was ahead of Indelible when second at the Royal meeting and again ran with credit when placing in handicap company at Goodwood only 11 days ago.

The final three-year-old in the line-up is Ed Walker’s American Arrow, who impressed when winning on debut here over seven furlongs and immediately has her sights raised.

Amongst the remainder, Richard Spencer’s Naomi Lapaglia has been showing real consistency of late and attempts to build on her third in the Valiant Stakes at Ascot, while William Haggas’ Orchid Bloom was third in this contest 12 months ago and would become a major player again if conditions turned soft.