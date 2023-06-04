Channon will take stock with Caernarfon after fine Oaks effort

Jack Channon is in no rush to determine the next move for Caernarfon following her Epsom endeavours on Friday.

The 1000 Guineas fourth was trying a mile and a half for the first time and produced a huge display to finish third, hitting the front in the hands of Connor Beasley at the two-furlong pole and battling to the line gamely to finish just two lengths adrift of winner Soul Sister and only a head away from Savethelastdance in second.

Sent off at 40-1, it was the second Classic in a row the daughter of Cityscape has outrun her odds and having tired in the closing stages, the obvious next port of call would appear the Prix de Diane at Chantilly on June 18.

However, Channon will not hurry to cross the Channel with Caernarfon and will allow her time to get over her Oaks exertions before firming up future running plans.

He said: “She’s come out of it really well, she had a pick of grass on the lawn and her legs are good.

“It would take a proper recovery this week for her to be considered for the French Oaks which is two weeks away.

“She would need to be really bouncing to go to Chantilly and there are other options down the line, including the Nassau.

“When she quickened and went nearly a length clear it looked possible, but Frankie’s (Dettori) horse went past and then Ryan’s (Moore) filly came back and just outstayed us.

“It was a great run from our filly, with the first three finishing clear. I’m immensely proud of her, but as Connor said she didn’t quite get home.”