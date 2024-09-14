Chantez on song for Leopardstown Listed strike

Chantez produced a stylish performance to give Ger Lyons and Colin Keane their third win in the Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Irish champion jockey and Lyons have dominated this Listed event in recent years and this season’s candidate was sent off 6-5 favourite to follow up her easy course-and-distance success last month.

After travelling menacingly into the contest, she briefly showed her inexperience when jinking once hitting the front, but ultimately was too good and a commanding winner at the line to attract quotes of 33-1 from Betfair and Paddy Power for next year’s 1000 Guineas.

“She’s a lovely filly. I’m surprised how green she ran because in her first two starts she didn’t show any greenness,” said Lyons.

“Colin said she seen the photographers. She did everything wrong today and still won.

“If we didn’t have Babouche and Red Letter you’d be very high on this one going into next spring.

“Getting one for each race is a struggle so having three to go to war with over the winter is something to really look forward to.

“We won’t make a decision for a week or two. Coming into this it was ‘put her away still next year’, but it’s all about ground as she’s a top of the ground filly.

“There is not much of her. We’ll talk to Maurice (Regan) and talk to PJ (Colville). We’ll see how she comes out of it, but at the minute I would say next year.”

Chantez is the latest in a crack team of juvenile fillies at Lyon’s disposal this term alongside Juddmonte-owned pair Babouche and Red Letter, the latter set for action at the Curragh on Sunday.

When asked what his pecking order would be among the trio, he said: “Red Letter, potentially over a trip. Babouche is fantastic and push-button, but I’d have Red Letter all day.”