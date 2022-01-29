Chantry House keeps Gold Cup bid on track in Cotswold Chase
Chantry House booked his Gold Cup ticket as he returned to winning ways with a hard-earned success in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham
After being pulled in the King George when sent off favourite at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, the Nicky Henderson-trained gelding had a point to prove as he lined up under Nico de Boinville for the five-runner affair.
The eight-year-old started as the 5-6 market leader but travelled only moderately at times, inching into the lead as his rivals tired before staying on in determined fashion for a two-and-a-half-length victory.
Former stablemate Santini kept him honest up the hill for new trainer Polly Gundry, with Harriet Graham’s Aye Right taking third place under Callum Bewley.
The triumph was equally notable as a 4,000th winner for owner JP McManus, and Henderson said: “Well I think that’s wonderful, nothing gives me more pleasure than doing that and it’s lovely that it’s at Cheltenham.
“It’s here in a proper race at Cheltenham. Well done JP, he’s been an amazing friend and supporter and nothing gives me more pleasure, I can assure you.
“Well done boss!”
