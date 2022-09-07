Chapman eager to maintain Racing League lead

Matt Chapman is hopeful he can keep his London & The South team in front with just two weeks of the Racing League left.

Chapman’s outfit top the table, some 48 points clear of Jamie Osborne’s Wales & The West team.

With Sean Levey, who heads the individual jockey table after five winners, heading to Doncaster’s St Leger meeting, Chapman is relying on a different pool of jockeys this week.

Nicola Currie will be on Racing League duty at Southwell (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

“This looks the most competitive week in Racing League yet. It has also been the hardest for London & The South as we had drama with Sean Levey toing and froing about whether he would have to go to Doncaster instead,” said Chapman.

“My trainers have been absolutely magnificent. Those who thought they had booked Sean were still willing to run, even though I gave them the option to pull out, and were very understanding about the situation.

“I cannot praise my trainers enough and now it is down to the riders I have – Nicola Currie, Daniel Muscutt and Louis Steward – to deliver on the night and take us clear.”

Truthfully, it looks a battle between Matt and Jamie, but I think scoring the most points on the night is a realistic expectation for us

Rupert Bell’s The East sit third, and could make big gains as they are well represented at the floodlit fixture.

“I do not want to go down without a fight, that is the bottom line, although it could be a struggle to make up significant ground on London & The South as, numbers wise, they are in good shape this week,” said Bell.

“I believe we have a good chance of a bold showing in the first race with Prydwen, who was unlucky at Lingfield, and Lasting Legacy for Charlie Fellowes. Charlie has been my star trainer so far. He is optimistic at the best of times but he has not let me down yet and was keen to run four this week.

“We have an interesting runner in the 7.45pm in Tyger Bay. The horse actually runs at Doncaster on Wednesday but Conrad Allen was adamant that he will have no problem backing up 24 hours later.

“Truthfully, it looks a battle between Matt and Jamie, but I think scoring the most points on the night is a realistic expectation for us. The key to it all is not necessarily winners but having two horses finish in the first five. That was the case for us at Lingfield when we picked up 155 points. Ideally, you want both horses scoring strongly.”