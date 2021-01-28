Chapple-Hyam eyeing Saudi and UAE Derby options for Albadri

Albadri could be heading to the Middle East for a big objective following his victory in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free Handicap at Southwell

The Dandy Man colt has entries in the Saudi Derby at Riyadh next month and the UAE Derby at Meydan in March and Jane Chapple-Hyam is hoping to get an invitation for one of them.

The Newmarket trainer took Albadri to the Nottinghamshire venue whto give him experience of the Fibresand surface as it is the closest to dirt in the UK.

Albadri had been highly-tried in Pattern company after scoring at odds of 100-1 on his debut at Windsor in August, but had run respectably at Group Three and Listed level in four attempts.

His final outing of 2020 was in the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury where he was sixth to Mujbar, beaten less than four lengths.

Top weight of 9st 7lb was no hindrance to Albadri (9-4) as he made all the running over the one-mile trip in the hands of Hollie Doyle. Never in any danger of defeat, he crossed the line a length ahead of Apatite.

“He’s been running in Group races and so he was top weight for a reason,” said Chapple-Hyam.

“The horse has done the talking and done it nicely. He’s got a Saudi Derby and a UAE Derby entry, so whichever one will take him, he’ll go.

“It’s never any harm putting them up at Southwell because it’s the most similar surface you’ll get to dirt.

“I was happy to run there with top weight. He’d worked well at home leading into that race today and we’ll see who wants to accept us – UAE or Saudi.

“That’s been our goal since he ran at Newbury to be in either Derby.”