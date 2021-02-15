Chapple-Hyam happy to let Albadri take shot at Saudi Derby

Jane Chapple-Hyam believes she has nothing to lose by running Albadri in the Saudi Derby this weekend.

The three-year-old will be among the outsiders in a race with $1.5million in prize money on offer – but he at least arrives there having won last time out, to supplement his 100-1 win on his debut.

Chapple-Hyam took him to Southwell last month in an attempt to replicate the dirt surface he will face in the Middle East.

“We might be a 100-1 shot, but we got an invitation so may as well give it a go,” said the Suffolk trainer.

“He went on the nearest I could find to dirt in England – which is Southwell. Hollie (Doyle) was pleased with him, and he won.

“He’s going out in really good order, and I’m flying out there tonight (Monday).

“It’s very competitive, but every now and again you’ve got to dip your toe in the deep end.

“It’s not a massive field – and because we got the invite, the owners were keen, so why not?”

Chapple-Hyam has always had a high opinion of Albadri, so is happy to give him another opportunity to prove her right.

She added: “Hopefully we can finish in the prize money – which would help – and he’s come out of his race at Southwell very well, and he went into that needing it. He’ll have been about 85 per cent fit, so he’s bang on song now.

“We’ve always liked him. I’ve always felt he would make up into a 100-rated horse, so he needs to prove that on Saturday.

“They’ll go quick, with the Americans and Japanese. When he won on debut he came from off the pace, but he made the running last time – so he’s versatile.

“Hollie rode him in the Horris Hill and got a really good feel off him that day, which is important to me because she believes in the horse. Hollie’s on again.”