Chapple-Hyam has high hopes for Beach

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Saffron Beach will bid to maintain her unbeaten record and prove her Guineas credentials when she lines up for the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket

The three-year-old already has a Group Three win to her name after claiming the Oh So Sharp Stakes in October.

Prior to that the chestnut was an impressive winner on her debut in September, again over seven furlongs at Newmarket, and is therefore unbeaten in two starts ahead of Wednesday’s contest.

“She’s really well, she wintered well and we’re looking forward to her run,” said Chapple-Hyam.

“She’s two from two on the course, so I’d expect a bold show from her.”

The going on the Rowley Mile is currently described as good, something Chapple-Hyam feels her filly will appreciate after facing soft ground when winning the Oh So Sharp.

“We were more concerned about running her on the soft,” she said.

“We know she likes the good ground in training, so she’ll be happy with that.”

Also involved is William Haggas’ Sacred, who begins her three-year-old season after a busy and successful juvenile campaign.

Placed in the Queen Mary, Lowther and Flying Childers, she disappointed in the Cheveley Park but is reported to have trained on.

“She’s great, she’s wintered well and she looks like she’s physically developed and strengthened,” said Chris Richardson, managing director of owner Cheveley Park Stud.

Sacred, ridden by James Doyle, goes on to win the Betway EBF Stallions Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse (PA Archive)

“She seems to be in good form, so we’ll find out whether she’s potentially a Guineas horse or whether the trip might be a bit far for her.

“There’s plenty to play for and she’s in great form.”

Another leading chance is Charlie Appleby’s Divine Light, a Kingman filly who won over seven furlongs on her debut at Newmarket in October.

“Divine Light is a sharp filly, with a course and distance win under her belt,” the trainer told www.godolphin.com.

“It looks a competitive renewal of the race and this should tell us where we are with her.”

Divine Light ridden by William Buick (right) wins The Godolphin Under Starters Orders Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse (PA Archive)

Roger Charlton also has a live chance in the race, with Love Is You a winner of both her two starts to date, including an impressive triumph in the Listed Radley Stakes at Newbury.

Jason Watson, who was on board for both victories and takes the ride once more.

“Love Is You is exciting, she has wintered well and looks great,” said Watson.

“Steve Raymont, who rides her out every day, has been very happy with her.

Stamina will be no issue while she looks stronger this year

“I’ve not sat on her, but I’ve confidence in the team and what they think and I think she should run well.

“Though she has won at Ascot and Newbury which are pretty level tracks, I don’t think Newmarket will be an issue as she is quite well balanced.

“She won on heavy ground at the end of the season, but I don’t think she necessarily needs that ground. I think good ground is what she wants.

“Stamina will be no issue, while she looks stronger this year and that seems to have increased her speed a bit.”

Frankie Dettori will partner Star Of Emaraaty for John and Thady Gosden, with the filly having her first start since leaving the yard of Kevin Ryan.

“Star Of Emaraaty was purchased by Teruya Yoshida, who kindly placed her with John,” Dettori explained.

“It will be interesting to see where we are with her as the winter can change a lot of things, but she is already a Group Three winner and I’m looking forward to seeing what we find out.”

Making up the field of 10 is Tawhub, a stablemate of Star Of Emaraaty who runs on turf for the first time, and Richard Fahey’s experienced filly Ventura Diamond.

Adrian Nicholls is represented by Mamba Wamba, while Hugo Palmer runs Chocoya and Sylvester Kirk sends out Seattle Rock.