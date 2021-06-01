Charities to receive bookmakers’ Britannia Stakes profits

Britain’s biggest betting operators will donate all the profits they make from the Britannia Stakes at this year’s Royal Ascot to charity.

Betting and Gaming Council members Flutter (Paddy Power, Betfair, Sky Bet), bet365, Entain (Ladbrokes, Coral), William Hill, Kindred (Unibet), BetVictor, Betway, Rank Group (Grosvenor Sport), the Tote and Fitzdares have all signed up to repeat the fundraising initiative, which raised £250,000 for a range of good causes last year.

Prostate Cancer UK, Marie Curie, the three Armed Forces charities and Care Radio will benefit this time, with the operators having agreed to make a donation to the charities even if they do not make a profit on the race.

Michael Dugher, chief executive of the BGC, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the BGC’s largest members are once again leading this fantastic initiative, which will raise vital funds for some of the country’s top charities.

“Racing is a sport that has the power to bring people together, and Royal Ascot is one of the great highlights of the calendar. Millions of people enjoy a flutter, and I’m proud that betting companies will donate their profits from one of Royal Ascot’s top races to go towards some brilliant causes that will help so many people from across the country.”

Alastair Warwick, managing director at Ascot, added: “We are thrilled that the betting industry will once again be donating profits from the Britannia Stakes to these very worthy charities.

“Run on Gold Cup day, the Britannia Stakes is always one of the biggest betting heats of the week and extremely popular with punters, so hopefully lots of money will be raised at a time when it is much needed in light of the impact Covid-19 has had on charity fundraising efforts.”

The bookmakers will donate all profits they make from win and each-way bets, after levy and duties are deducted, on the Britannia – which is run on June 17.