Charlie Appleby planning Bahrain raid with Barney Roy and Zakouski

Charlie Appleby will go in search of further international honours as he sends Barney Roy and Zakouski to the £500,000 Group Three Bahrain International Trophy.

Appleby sent out three winners at the Breeders’ Cup meeting in America last week and four-times Group One winner Barney Roy is set to lead his challenge for the 10-furlong contest after he returned from a 391-day absence to finish fourth at Newmarket last month.

Stablemate Zakouski also returned from a lengthy layoff to win at Headquarters in October and Appleby hopes the duo can make their mark at Sakhir racecourse next Friday.

He said: “Our plan was to go for the Bahrain International Trophy with Barney Roy last year, but unfortunately on the back of his success in Germany he met with a setback.

“We’ve been purposefully working back from the Bahrain International as it’s a race which is great to be part of. I’d like to think that we’re going to go over there with a competitive horse as well.

“I was pleased with his comeback run in the Group Three Darley Stakes on a track which doesn’t suit him. We got what we wanted out of it and hopefully he now has his racing brain back and engaged. I think the style of the race will suit him in Bahrain.

“It’s a slick track there and the tight turns will suit him. If he goes there with his old A-game, he’s going to be a big player.”

Godolphin could have another contender in the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Dubai Future, while other British challengers could include the David O’Meara-trained Lord Glitters, Richard Fahey’s Fev Rover, Pogo from Charlie Hills’ yard and the Ralph Beckette-trained Victory Chime.

Andre Fabre’s Magny Cours and Jessica Harrington’s Cadillac are other familiar names entered.