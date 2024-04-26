Charyn powers home to claim convincing Mile victory
Roger Varian’s Charyn confirmed the promise of his reappearance win at Doncaster when coming with a storming run to land the bet365 Mile at Sandown.
Varian nominated this Group Two after his comeback success and following some creditable runs at the highest level last season, a step back up to the top grade looks likely, with Paddy Power cutting him in price to 9-2 from 10s for the Lockinge at Newbury.
Victory looked a long way off three furlongs from home, however, as Silvestre de Sousa was rowing away at the back of the pack, having left the stalls slowly.
At that stage, Poker Face was just about to take over from Pogo and looked to hold all the aces, still travelling well.
The veteran Lord North was also making progress from the rear over a trip short of his best but Nostrum looked a difficult ride for Ryan Moore.
By now, De Sousa was in full flight and the 9-4 favourite came with a withering run down the centre of the track, getting up to beat Poker Face by a length and a quarter.
