Chasing could be an option next year for Brighterdaysahead

Gordon Elliott has hinted exciting mare Brighterdaysahead could be sent novice chasing next season.

The Cullentra House handler has made no secret of how highly he rates the half-sister to star performers such as Mighty Potter and Caldwell Potter.

She was a beaten favourite when second to Golden Ace in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but bounced back to claim Grade One glory at Aintree on Saturday.

Brighterdaysahead was subsequently promoted to second-favourite for next year’s Mares’ Hurdle behind Lossiemouth, but the Gigginstown House Stud-owned five-year-old may now be put over fences instead.

“I’ll have to speak to Michael and Eddie (O’Leary) about whether we’ll go chasing or whether she’ll stay hurdling, that’s yet to be confirmed,” said Elliott.

“But knowing Michael, he loves chasers and it wouldn’t be the biggest shock in the world if she goes chasing next year.”

Elliott was understandably delighted with the Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle success, with Brighterdaysahead coming home seven and a half lengths clear of stablemate Staffordshire Knot.

The trainer told Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday programme: “I was gutted when she got beat at Cheltenham, because I’d said how much I thought of her, but what she did yesterday, I thought she looked special. I got a big kick out of that, to be honest.

“She’s going the right way and I think she’s going to be stronger with a summer’s grass – we’re really looking forward to next year with her.

“She’s just got a great attitude, she’s very classy and I loved the way she jumped, she was very quick from A to B, very fast away from the hurdles.”

Elliott just missed out in his bid for a fourth Grand National triumph but hailed the efforts of runner-up Delta Work and fourth-placed Galvin, who are set to have another crack at Aintree glory next year.

He said: “You’d like to think with the way they ran that would be the road for them. They’re not getting any younger, so it’s not going to be easy for them, but we’ll work our way back from the Grand National again.”