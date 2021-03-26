Chatham steps up in trip for quick reappearance at Limerick

Chatham Street Lad is back out quickly
Chatham Street Lad is back out quickly (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:43pm, Fri 26 Mar 2021
Chatham Street Lad makes a swift return to action in the Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase at Limerick on Sunday.

The Mick Winters-trained nine-year-old was not disgraced in the Marsh Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham last week, beaten less than 10 lengths by Chantry House.

He had earlier caused something of a surprise when a 15-length winner of the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham in December.

Chatham Street Lad faces just four rivals, but they include Henry de Bromhead’s Full Time Score, who lifted a maiden hurdle in February and was sent straight over fences the following month when winning at Gowran.

“He seems to be fine after Cheltenham,” said Winters.

“The ground is soft which he’ll like, but it’s his first time over three miles – I think he’ll stay it.

“It might be his last run this season, we’ll see. He’s eating up though and hasn’t told me I shouldn’t be running him.

“I’m just keen to see if he stays three miles and with the ground as it is, I wanted to run.

“The jockey (Darragh O’Keeffe) just said at Cheltenham he made a mistake at the wrong time and met a bit of trouble. He didn’t look out of place, though.

“I was happy enough with his run, he could have maybe finished a bit closer without interference.

“There’s only five runners, so hopefully he can win. He’s come a long way this season.”

