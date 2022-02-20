Chatham Street Lad plans on hold after setback
Mick Winters will wait a week to see how Chatham Street Lad is before making any plans for his stable star after a late setback caused him to miss the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park on Saturday.
The 12-year-old knocked himself in his box but it does not appear to be serious and Winters is going to give him a easy week and then have him checked out again.
The Cork trainer was disappointed to miss the Grade Two contest as Chatham Street Lad had been sidelined since suffering an injury when third in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November.
“He’s sore so we’ll give him an easy week and then see where we’re going,” he said.
“We thought maybe it was the bad weather that caused to him to knock himself. It’s not a lot, but a bit of a knock is time lost. It was a race where the winner (Melon) won well and the other (three) horses made a lot of mistakes. It was great prize money. Even second place was €7,000.
“The vet came out and said give it a week and see what’s what. We’ll see after that. I can’t make any plans yet.
“The weather has been very bad at night. At least he didn’t rap a tendon, he just knocked the side of his leg.”
Chatham Street Lad holds three big entries in the Ryanair Chase and the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Randox Grand National.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox