Cheekpieces back on Noble Yeats for Gold Cup challenge
Noble Yeats will have the headgear that served him so well at Aintree reapplied when he goes for glory in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
The Emmet Mullins-trained eight-year-old sported cheekpieces for the first time in the Randox Grand National, racing to a famous success under amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen.
He has not worn them since, but they will be back on for the big race on March 17 – a contest Noble Yeats will arrive at on the back of an encouraging third in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Trial day.
Mullins said: “We couldn’t be happier with him. He’s been in great form since the Cotswold Chase and we’re just hoping we get a clean run with him between now and Gold Cup Day.
“I suppose the cheekpieces made a big difference for him last year (in the National), so we’re hoping for a repeat event. Ground-wise I suppose we’re quite laid back and we’ll take what we’re given. I think a proper Gold Cup test will play to his strengths.
“Obviously he’s going to have to step forward from his last run, but it’s something he’s been able to do in the past and hopefully we can repeat it.”
