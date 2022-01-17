Cheltenham aim for Chepstow victor Mayhem Mya

Chris Honour is looking to run Mayhem Mya at the Cheltenham Festival after she landed the odds with the minimum of fuss in the Cazoo Novices’ Hurdle at Chepstow

The five-year-old mare was sent off the 30-100 favourite on the back of a promising hurdles debut in a Listed event at Haydock in December when she was fourth to Haute D’Estime.

Honour pitched her in calmer waters to give her more experience and Mayhem Mya barely gave him an anxious moment as she despatched the opposition with ease despite the three hurdles in the straight being omitted due to the low sun.

Mayhem Mya was clear of the pack some way out and cruised home by 17 lengths from Jen’s Georgie in the hands of David Noonan and the Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle now beckons.

“I was relieved she won. Being 1-3, I’ve never had that before. I’ve had a few odds-on but not that short. She’s a really nice filly,” the Devon trainer told Sky Sports Racing

“You’ve seen I pitched her in pretty high, but I was trying to run her in the race the last day as I know she’s nice and I knew she could keep up with them.

“It only had six runners. It simplified things and gave her a chance to learn. She’s learned again today. I would have preferred her to have jumped more hurdles because she needs to learn as I do think she’ll go to Cheltenham for the mares’ novice. She’s a lovely filly and the faster they go, I genuinely think the better she’ll be.”

The sun caused all five fences in the straight to be removed on both circuits for the Join The Vickers.Bet Club Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase but it did not stop Frenchy Du Large (11-8 favourite) continuing the good form of the Venetia Williams’ stable.

Charlie Deutsch brings Frenchy Du Large (left) with a winning run in the Join The Vickers.Bet Club Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Chepstow (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

The grey tracked the pace-setting Eden Du Houx before setting sail for home at the omitted third-last fence under Charlie Deutsch and holding that horse, who rallied in the closing stages, by a length.

“I was happy with that. Listening to the commentator the lack of fences helped us, but I thought he jumped all right,” said Williams.

“He’s still a fraction careful. You’re better doing it that way and then in the fullness of time quickening up rather than smashing your way through.”

All the fences were jumped when Eleanor Bob (7-2) completed a double for Williams and Deutsch in the Dunraven Windows Mares’ Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old mare was always in the front rank and stayed on determinedly to land this near three-mile heat by four and a quarter lengths from Barden Bella.