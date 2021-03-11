Cheltenham blow for sidelined Adam Wedge

Adam Wedge insists he will be cheering for Silver Streak as loudly as anyone in next week’s Unibet Champion Hurdle after being ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival due to injury.

Wedge steered the Evan Williams-trained grey to Grade One glory in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day and had been looking forward to renewing the partnership in the feature event at Prestbury Park on Tuesday.

However, the Welshman was unseated at the final flight when riding Hoi Polloi at Newbury on Friday – and while he took up four rides at the Berkshire track the following afternoon, a scan on Monday morning revealed he had sustained a fracture to his T12 vertebra.

Wedge, who won the Stayers’ Hurdle aboard Lisnagar Oscar at last year’s Festival, said: “It’s a hard blow to take, but it’s the way it is.

“I had the fall on Friday and stupidly rode on Saturday, not knowing it was that serious. I went to hospital on Sunday morning and then I went down to London on Monday for an MRI scan, which revealed the injury.

“It’s going to be hard, missing out on riding Silver Streak, but it will still be fantastic to watch him run and see how he goes.

“I’ll most definitely be cheering him on.”

Wedge (left) with Secret Reprieve at Chepstow (PA Wire)

Wedge now faces a race against time to ride at Aintree next month, where his potential mounts include Randox Grand National contender Secret Reprieve, who could bid to follow up his Welsh Grand National success in the world’s most famous steeplechase.

He added: “The doctors reckon I could be back in around a month.

“I’m looking at being back for Aintree, if it’s possible. That’s the aim.”