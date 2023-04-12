Cheltenham hero Stage Star aiming to post another winning performance

Stage Star bids to give members of the Owners Group another memorable day by supplementing Cheltenham Festival success with victory in the opening race of the Grand National meeting at Aintree on Thursday.

More than 3,000 people paid just £59 for a share in the Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old, who was a Grade One-winning hurdler last season and is four from five over fences to far this term.

Only a handful of his lucky owners were able to join him in the parade ring before and after his front-running victory in last month’s Turners’ Novices’ Chase, but many more proudly raised their mauve and black scarves around the hallowed winner’s enclosure, ensuring Stage Star received one of the loudest receptions of the week in the Cotswolds.

Similarly joyous scenes can be expected on Merseyside if he can follow up four weeks later in the Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices’ Chase – and Nicholls is in confident mood.

“I was blown away by the way he won the Turners at Cheltenham. He has plenty of boot, travelled well, jumped for fun and was going clear at the finish,” the champion trainer told Betfair.

“The extra week since the Festival is a big plus for Stage Star who seems in top order and worked really well on Tuesday morning.

“Everyone keeps asking if our horses that performed so well at Cheltenham will be all right at Aintree. I think they are fine, they are doing everything I’ve asked of them at home and I couldn’t be happier with them. The only way to find out is to run them and I expect Stage Star to shine.”

The biggest threat to Stage Star appears to be Banbridge, who was taken out of the Turners’ Novices’ Chase on the morning of the race due to the rain-softened ground at Cheltenham.

His trainer, Joseph O’Brien, is hoping the decision to sidestep the Festival could pay off on Thursday.

He said: “He’s been in good form since missing Cheltenham and we’re looking forward to running him.

“Hopefully they won’t get too much rain and we’re hoping for a good run.

“We’ve been happy with his preparation.”

Saint Roi (Willie Mullins) and Straw Fan Jack (Sheila Lewis) both step up in distance after finishing third and fourth in the Arkle at Cheltenham, with Visionarian (Peter Fahey) completing the field.

O’Brien also houses a leading contender for the Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle in Nusret, who was last seen winning the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton in February.

“He comes in here fresh and has seemed very well in the run up to it,” the trainer added.

“It looks a good race and it will probably take a career-best to win, but he seems in good nick and we’re hoping for a good run.”

The standard is set by the JP McManus-owned Zenta, who finished third in a one-two-three-four for Willie Mullins in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.

In-form trainer Gary Moore runs two in the Grade One contest, with Haydock and Stratford scorer Bo Zenith joined by stablemate Perseus Way, who was runner-up to Nusret in the Adonis before finishing down the field in the Boodles at the Festival last month.

Moore said: “It’s going to be tough to beat the Willie Mullins horse, but they’re two nice horses and they both go there with reasonable chances.

“With Bo Zenith this has always been the plan and we thought the other fella deserved to take his chance, too.

“Perseus Way has been consistent all season really and Cheltenham was just a mess for him – everything went wrong from the word go there.”