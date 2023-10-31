Cheltenham or Sandown under consideration for Haddex

Haddex Des Obeaux has either a Cheltenham return for the Shloer Chase or the Tingle Creek on his agenda following his last-gasp fall at Prestbury Park on Saturday.

Trainer Gary Moore has a strong hand in the two-mile chasing division and is aiming high with the Ollie Harris-owned six-year-old who was on a real upwards curve before a setback last season and appeared set to resume his progress on his racecourse return until his agonising final-fence departure.

He is reported to be none the worse for that tired fall in his first outing for 287 days and his handler has highlighted another outing over the undulations of Prestbury Park in the Shloer Chase on November 19 or a first crack at a Grade One at Sandown in early December as his possible options.

“He seems fine,” said Moore. “He was running a nice race, it was just a bit of a tired fall in his first run for a long time. He was jumping pretty good up until then.

“It will either be the Shloer next or he will go straight for the Tingle Creek.”

Haddex Des Obeaux and eventual winner Dancing On My Own were matching strides heading to the final fence of the Epic Value At William Hill Handicap Chase, but Moore is unsure what would have happened if his young chaser had stayed on his feet.

“I wouldn’t like to say, but what I would say is Racheal Blackmore went for her horse a lot earlier than Jamie (Moore, jockey) has gone for him,” continued Moore.

“But the way Henry De Bromhead’s horses are running at the minute, he would probably have beaten Haddex Des Obeaux anyway.”

Haddex Des Obeaux and stablemate Editeur Du Gite are both by the same sire in Saddex and the latter, who won last season’s Clarence House Chase, will return at Exeter on November 10 before attentions turn to further big-race assignments over two miles.

“He’s fine and, all being well, he goes to Exeter for the Haldon Gold Cup,” added Moore.

“He could run in the Shloer as well. Probably the Shloer and Game Spirit.”

Meanwhile, the Lower Beeding handler is poised to send exciting duo Authorised Speed and Givega novice chasing this term, with both almost ready for a first outing over the larger obstacles.

“They are both going novice chasing,” said Moore.

“They are nearing a run, Authorised Speed will probably be a week behind Givega, but Givega is ready to go. He was nearly entered at Ascot (on Saturday) but we will save him for the next Ascot.

“I’m thinking two and a half miles, Authorised maybe two, but Givega definitely two and a half miles.”