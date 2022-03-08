Cheltenham reunion for Frost and Martello Sky

Bryony Frost is looking forward to being reunited with Martello Sky at the Cheltenham Festival next week.

Frost was successful aboard the Lucy Wadham-trained mare at Market Rasen in October, and partnered her in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle 12 months ago.

The grey is on a hat-trick after wins at Cheltenham in December and Sandown in January, although Aidan Coleman was in the saddle on those occasions.

“Just a week to go now and plenty of things are still up in the air, including whether or not Frodon gets to take his chance in the Ultima Handicap Chase on the opening day,” Frost told Betfair.

“But one ride I can confirm I’m back on now is Martello Sky in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle the same afternoon, and she’s one I’m really excited about.

“I’ve ridden Martello Sky whenever I’ve been able to, but when she beat the former Martin Pipe Hurdle winner Indefatigable in a decent handicap for mares at Cheltenham in December, and again when she won a Listed hurdle for mares at Sandown next time, it wasn’t with me on board.

“I’d won on her at Market Rasen in October, and before that in a maiden hurdle at Fakenham last season, and luckily for me Lucy Wadham and the owners – a great bunch of people who race as The Sky Partnership – have been incredibly loyal to me.

“The betting for the race is headed by three mares who are all previous winners at the Festival – Telmesomethinggirl, Concertista and Burning Victory – which tells you how tough it’s going to be, but Martello Sky is a high-class mare herself and I think only Marie’s Rock, of Nicky Henderson’s, is a shorter price than her among the home-trained runners.

“She’s a dynamite little filly who loves the track, and I’d like to think she has a live each-way chance.”

Bryony Frost with Frodon after their victory in the Ryanair Chase (Paul Harding/PA) (PA Archive)

Frost and Frodon have been one of the real success stories at Cheltenham in the last few years, famously landing the Ryanair Chase in 2019.

She added: “We will have to watch the forecast for Frodon, and it’s still a case of wait and see for my other possibilities at Cheltenham. The excitement is growing though, and I’ve got my fingers crossed there will be another nice chance or two.”