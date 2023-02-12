Cheltenham run not ruled out for Rare Edition

Rare Edition is reported to have scoped dirty following his second in the Sidney Banks, but Charlie Longsdon is willing to let him take his chance in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle providing he works well prior to the Cheltenham Festival opener.

The six-year-old won his first three outings over timber in impressive fashion and was sent off the 4-5 favourite to extend his winning run at Huntingdon last week.

Forced to make his own running in a muddling three-runner affair, he failed to pick up in his usual manner when challenged by Fergal O’Brien’s Marble Sands, who took advantage of Rare Edition’s off day to scoop the Listed prize.

Having not shown his usual zest, Longsdon is now keen to give him a thorough MOT before building up to the Festival – where the gelding will drop back to two miles if his homework sends out the correct signals.

“Rare Edition, he’s fine,” said Longsdon. “He didn’t scope quite clean after the race and I will get him investigated properly next week.

“I take nothing away from the winner because he’s a good horse, but he didn’t pick up like he usually does. Whether a muddling race didn’t suit him I don’t know, but a proper pace where he can sit in behind, he’ll jump better. He was looking around and everything and it just didn’t work.

“He’ll be fine and if he works well before Cheltenham, he’ll go to Cheltenham. He’ll stick at two miles – a strongly-run two miles will be fine.

“I’m not too concerned (about the defeat), I just want to make sure he’s all right as he just looked a bit flat.

“We’ve still got four weeks (until Cheltenham) and I’ll get him properly checked over at the beginning of next week. We’ll just see and I’ll get him out in the field as much as possible – he will be all right.”

Meanwhile Longsdon is eyeing a return to Uttoxeter for the Midlands Grand National with Guetapan Collonges following the seven-year-old’s victory over Mister Coffey at the Staffordshire track on Saturday.

“He ran really well and he learnt a lot from running at Warwick,” continued Longsdon.

“He learnt a ton and therefore he was more streetwise for this. He was a baby in the Classic Chase and it was the making of him at Warwick.

“I would love to go back to Uttoxeter for something like a Midlands National, but I will leave that to Frank (Berry) and JP (McManus) and let them decide.

“He’s going the right way. I said after the Classic Chase he was a bit too weak at the moment, but he’s learning the whole time.”